MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €174.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €174.00 ($197.73) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.64 ($239.37).

Shares of MTX traded down €0.35 ($0.40) on Wednesday, hitting €197.75 ($224.72). 281,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 89.97.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

