MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €176.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €176.00 ($200.00) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.64 ($239.37).

Shares of ETR MTX traded down €0.35 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €197.75 ($224.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is €183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €193.27. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.97.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

