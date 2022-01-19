Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 656,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,209,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 282,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,756. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

