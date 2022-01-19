Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider George Commins Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider George Commins sold 4,000,000 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$200,000.00 ($143,884.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, and marketing of Murray Cod fish in Australia. The company also constructs and sells aquaculture equipment. It serves restaurants, wholesalers, and Asian export markets. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Griffith, Australia.

