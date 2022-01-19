Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider George Commins Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider George Commins sold 4,000,000 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$200,000.00 ($143,884.89).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.
About Murray Cod Australia
