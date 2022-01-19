Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $907.05

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 907.05 ($12.38) and traded as low as GBX 900.20 ($12.28). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($12.39), with a volume of 132,457 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 907.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 906.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Alan Giles bought 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($25,146.04).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

