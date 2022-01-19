Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,236 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Ozon makes up approximately 1.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth about $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Ozon by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 92.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth approximately $36,810,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

