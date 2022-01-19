Must Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,123 shares during the period. Kaleyra comprises approximately 23.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.88% of Kaleyra worth $36,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 63.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $188,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

