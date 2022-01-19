Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases 194,964 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the quarter. CarLotz makes up 8.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.08% of CarLotz worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

