Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,848 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Intellicheck comprises about 1.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Intellicheck worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

