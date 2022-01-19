Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. a.k.a. Brands comprises about 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $430,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

