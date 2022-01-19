Must Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Must Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772 over the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

