Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,489 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Must Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,489 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 0.8% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Farfetch by 1,190.6% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Farfetch stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

