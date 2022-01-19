Must Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000. 1stdibs.Com makes up approximately 2.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $274,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

