Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

