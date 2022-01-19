Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colfax worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Colfax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.