Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

