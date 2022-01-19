Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

