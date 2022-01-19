Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

MPC stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

