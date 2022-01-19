Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.6% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 14.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 821,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

