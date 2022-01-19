Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Marriott International by 973.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

