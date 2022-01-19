Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,210 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

