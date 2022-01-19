Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

