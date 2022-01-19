Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $5.70 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.