Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Myomo accounts for about 3.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Myomo worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter worth about $510,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

