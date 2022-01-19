Myriad (XMY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $357.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $357.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000154 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,675,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.