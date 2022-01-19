Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Nabtesco stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 29.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

