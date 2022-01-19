Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Nabtesco stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $32.26.
Nabtesco Company Profile
Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.
