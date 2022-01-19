Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.56 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and $25,050.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00888391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00263849 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00026224 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

