Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $395.17 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $395.17 million and $17.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

