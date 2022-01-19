NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.49

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 14614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.