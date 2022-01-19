Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.49. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

