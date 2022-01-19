Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. 9,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

