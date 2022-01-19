Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Up 6%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.72. Approximately 4,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.