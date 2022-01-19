Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP) rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 167,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 398,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.