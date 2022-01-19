NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.83

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $524.82 million, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 1,932.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

