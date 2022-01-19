NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.83

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $524.82 million, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 3.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 1,932.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
