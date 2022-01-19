NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $26.06 million and $2.47 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

