Neutrino USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $526.04 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 533,558,285 coins and its circulating supply is 533,557,691 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.