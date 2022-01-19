Neutrino USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $526.04 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.
Neutrino USD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “
Neutrino USD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
