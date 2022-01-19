Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $184.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

