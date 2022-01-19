New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 7.4% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 149,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,088,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGD. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

