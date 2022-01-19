New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.