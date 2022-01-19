Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NEGG stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

