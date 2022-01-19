Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 566,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,893,685 shares.The stock last traded at $63.73 and had previously closed at $61.25.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Newmont alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.