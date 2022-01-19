Nexo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Nexo has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $8.97 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005357 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

