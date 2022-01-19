NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

NXRT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

