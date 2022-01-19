NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $644,239.09 and $623.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00328046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003525 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

