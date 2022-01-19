NextDAO Price Tops $0.0011 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.38 million and $180,172.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,254,292,280 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,060,171 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.