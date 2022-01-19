NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.42% of NextEra Energy worth $644,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NEE stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

