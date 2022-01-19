NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,903 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,952. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.