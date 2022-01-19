NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Achieves $37,262.95

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $37,262.95 and approximately $31,891.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.