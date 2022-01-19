NFTify (N1) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,623.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $935,508.50 and approximately $4,623.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

