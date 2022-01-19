NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Boosted by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. NICE comprises 20.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned 0.20% of NICE worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.88. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

